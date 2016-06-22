BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 22 1pm Plc :
* Helen Walker, chief financial officer, has informed company of her intention to step down as a director
* Helen Walker to step down as a director at end of current financial year on 31 May 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project