BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED)
June 22 Huntington Bancshares Inc
* Huntington bancshares incorporated announces leadership structure for combined company following firstmerit acquisition
* Sandra e. Pierce, firstmerit corporation vice chairman will join huntington as senior executive vp, private client group
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project