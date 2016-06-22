June 22 Altamir Sca :

* Completion of the acquisition by Mannai Corporation of a majority stake in GFI Informatique

* Acquisition by Mannai Corporation from Apax France, Altamir and Boussard & Gavaudan of an additional c. 10.4 pct stake in GFI Informatique