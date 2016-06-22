June 22 Caesars Entertainment Corp :
* Co, unit on June 22, 2016, with debtor subsidiaries
entered into restructuring support and settlement agreement
("UCC RSA")
* Each party to UCC RSA agreed to support actions
contemplated by UCC RSA or otherwise desirable or required to be
taken to effectuate restructuring
* UCC agreed to request a stay of its appeals of bankruptcy
court's decisions related to chapter 11 cases - SEC filing
* Caesars Entertainment says agreement with respect to
restructuring CEOC's indebtedness and obligations as set forth
in CEOC plan annexed to UCC RSA
Source text (1.usa.gov/28N7oY0)
