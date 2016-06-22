June 22 Caesars Entertainment Corp :

* Co, unit on June 22, 2016, with debtor subsidiaries entered into restructuring support and settlement agreement ("UCC RSA")

* Each party to UCC RSA agreed to support actions contemplated by UCC RSA or otherwise desirable or required to be taken to effectuate restructuring

* UCC agreed to request a stay of its appeals of bankruptcy court's decisions related to chapter 11 cases - SEC filing

* Caesars Entertainment says agreement with respect to restructuring CEOC's indebtedness and obligations as set forth in CEOC plan annexed to UCC RSA Source text (1.usa.gov/28N7oY0)