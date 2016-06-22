BRIEF-Barwa Real Estate signs construction contract with with ICT for Madinat Al Mawater project
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project
June 22 Precious Metals and Mining Trust :
* Precious Metals and Mining Trust announces a change to its monthly cash distribution
* Trust's monthly cash distribution will be changed from its current rate of $0.01 per unit to $0.02 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Former vice finance minister appointed deputy PM and finance minister