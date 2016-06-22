June 22 Noble Corporation Plc :
* Noble Corporation Plc announces receipt of $540 million
full settlement value from Freeport-McMoRan
* Contracts for both Noble Sam Croft and Noble Tom Madden
were terminated on may 10, 2016
* Noble Sam Croft and Noble Tom Madden are in process of
being warm stacked while contract opportunities are evaluated
* For Q2 of 2016, Noble expects to recognize revenues
associated with Noble Sam Croft and Noble Tom Madden of about
$431 million
* With Freeport settlement value collected, cash and cash
equivalents balance is approximately $865 million at June 22,
2016
