June 22 Jones Lang Lasalle Inc :

* Jll expands credit facility to reinforce strong financial profile

* Borrowing capacity has increased to $2.75 billion from $2 billion

* Maturity of bank credit facility has been extended to june 2021 from February 2020 with improved pricing