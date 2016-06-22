BRIEF-Barwa Real Estate signs construction contract with with ICT for Madinat Al Mawater project
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project
June 22 Jones Lang Lasalle Inc :
* Jll expands credit facility to reinforce strong financial profile
* Borrowing capacity has increased to $2.75 billion from $2 billion
* Maturity of bank credit facility has been extended to june 2021 from February 2020 with improved pricing
* Former vice finance minister appointed deputy PM and finance minister