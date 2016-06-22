June 22 Timbercreek Mortgage Investment Corp :

* Timbercreek mic and timbercreek senior mic merger receives shareholder approval

* Arrangement was approved by 99.4% of votes cast by tmic shareholders and by 99.51% of votes cast by tsmic shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)