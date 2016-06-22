BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED)
June 22 Norwood Financial Corp
* Norwood Financial Corp. announces receipt of regulatory approvals for acquisition of Delaware Bancshares, Inc.
* Closing for acquisition remains on track for Q3
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project