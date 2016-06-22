BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 22 Assiteca SpA Internazionale di Brokeraggio Assicurativo :
* Signs preliminary agreement to buy 100 percent stake in broker Lertora F.lli & Courtman Insurance Brokers SpA
* Provisional transaction price for acquisition of Lertora F.lli & Courtman Insurance Brokers is 3.4 million euros ($3.84 million) Source text: bit.ly/28PB5xj Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8864 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project