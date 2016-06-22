BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED)
June 22 Teamsters:
* Allegiant Air pilots represented by Teamsters reached tentative agreement on first union contract with Airline on tuesday, June 21, 2016
* Teamsters and Allegiant negotiators have agreed to meet the week of June 27 to finalize the "contract language"
* Tentative agreement includes significant compensation, retirement, medical benefit increases, improved scheduling rules and procedures
* Tentative agreement also includes job protections, and other important work rule enhancements
* Details of tentative deal to 1st be disclosed to, discussed with workers; Allegiant pilots to vote in referendum likely to be conducted in July
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project