June 22 Teamsters:

* Allegiant Air pilots represented by Teamsters reached tentative agreement on first union contract with Airline on tuesday, June 21, 2016

* Teamsters and Allegiant negotiators have agreed to meet the week of June 27 to finalize the "contract language"

* Tentative agreement includes significant compensation, retirement, medical benefit increases, improved scheduling rules and procedures

* Tentative agreement also includes job protections, and other important work rule enhancements

* Details of tentative deal to 1st be disclosed to, discussed with workers; Allegiant pilots to vote in referendum likely to be conducted in July