BRIEF-Barwa Real Estate signs construction contract with with ICT for Madinat Al Mawater project
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project
June 22 Nikkei:
* SBI Holdings will create venture capital fund with Investment & Capital Corp of the Philippines targeting startups in country and U.S. - Nikkei
* SBI Holdings' new venture capital fund will have up to about 10 bln yen ($95.5 mln), channeling 100 mln to 200 mln yen per startup in investments - Nikkei Source text s.nikkei.com/28PSbe5 Further company coverage:
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project
* Former vice finance minister appointed deputy PM and finance minister