June 22 Raymond James Financial Inc :

* May total securities commissions and fees of $283 million were down 1 percent compared to may 2015

* May client assets under administration reached a record $528 billion, representing increases of 5 percent over may 2015

* May financial assets under management of $71 billion were essentially flat compared to May 2015 but up 2 percent from April Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore Newsroom : +1 646 223 8780)