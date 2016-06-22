June 22 Kalobios Pharmaceuticals :
* Kalobios Pharmaceuticals Inc says on June 16, 2016,
bankruptcy court entered an order confirming its amended plan of
reorganization
* Pursuant to the reorganization plan, co will continue to
exist as a going concern enterprise after effective date
* Plan provides , after effective date, board to consist of
one director designated by Nomis Bay entity, Ronald Barliant,
Cameron Durrant
* Plan provides , after effective date, board will also
consist of two independent directors designated jointly by black
horse entities and Nomis Bay entity
