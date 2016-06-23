BRIEF-China's Wuxi city increases restrictions on multiple home purchases
BEIJING, May 21 The government of eastern Chinese city Wuxi said on its official weibo microblog that effective on Saturday (May 20):
June 22 Moody's on Korea:
* Moody's says slower growth has limited impact on Korea's sovereign credit profile
* Expects Korea's fiscal,institutional,external metrics to remain strong when compared to rating peers
* Consequently weakening operating environment underpins the negative outlook on the banking system Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
BEIJING, May 21 The government of eastern Chinese city Wuxi said on its official weibo microblog that effective on Saturday (May 20):
* Says studying many other strategic alternatives to enlarge its profitability and marketshare among local and regional banks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: