BRIEF-China's Wuxi city increases restrictions on multiple home purchases
BEIJING, May 21 The government of eastern Chinese city Wuxi said on its official weibo microblog that effective on Saturday (May 20):
June 22 Moody's:
* Markets see main risk to china's economy stemming from soe-related contingent liabilities
* Market participants throughout asia view sizeable contingent liabilities, stemming largely from the state-owned enterprise sector
* Imminent financial crisis in china is unlikely Source text for Eikon:
BEIJING, May 21 The government of eastern Chinese city Wuxi said on its official weibo microblog that effective on Saturday (May 20):
* Says studying many other strategic alternatives to enlarge its profitability and marketshare among local and regional banks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: