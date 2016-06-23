BRIEF-China's Wuxi city increases restrictions on multiple home purchases
BEIJING, May 21 The government of eastern Chinese city Wuxi said on its official weibo microblog that effective on Saturday (May 20):
June 23 Stendorren Fastigheter AB :
* Expands and extends strategic lease agreement with 15 years
* Says has extended the lease agreement with tenant Silex Microsystems AB in property Järfälla Veddesta 2:43
* Says new lease agreement has total annual rent of about 15 million Swedish crowns ($1.83 million) Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2160 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BEIJING, May 21 The government of eastern Chinese city Wuxi said on its official weibo microblog that effective on Saturday (May 20):
* Says studying many other strategic alternatives to enlarge its profitability and marketshare among local and regional banks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: