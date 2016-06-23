BRIEF-China's Wuxi city increases restrictions on multiple home purchases
BEIJING, May 21 The government of eastern Chinese city Wuxi said on its official weibo microblog that effective on Saturday (May 20):
June 23 Gottex Fund Management Holdings Ltd :
* Shareholders passed resolution, with majority of 99.66 percent of votes cast, authorizing board to issue up to a maximum of 100,000,000 new shares
* Issue price for all new shares to be issued in connection with recapitalisation has been set at 0.34 Swiss francs per new share Source text - bit.ly/28OJXlP Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BEIJING, May 21 The government of eastern Chinese city Wuxi said on its official weibo microblog that effective on Saturday (May 20):
* Says studying many other strategic alternatives to enlarge its profitability and marketshare among local and regional banks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: