June 23 Gottex Fund Management Holdings Ltd :

* Shareholders passed resolution, with majority of 99.66 percent of votes cast, authorizing board to issue up to a maximum of 100,000,000 new shares

* Issue price for all new shares to be issued in connection with recapitalisation has been set at 0.34 Swiss francs per new share Source text - bit.ly/28OJXlP Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)