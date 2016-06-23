BRIEF-Educational Holding Sufyan Adnan Al Wazan resigns as CEO
Sufyan Adnan Al Wazan resigns as CEO, effective May 18
June 23 Magnit :
* Says board approves bond issue program for up to 50 billion roubles ($776.88 million) or equivalent in other currencies
The maturity period of the bonds is up to five years
($1 = 64.3600 roubles)
Q1 sales 62.7 million riyals