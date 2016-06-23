June 23 Ocwen Financial Corp

* Reached an agreement in principle to settle some previously disclosed litigation matters

* United states department of justice has agreed to seek final approval of settlement in principle

* Settlement includes payment of $15 million to united states and $15 million for private citizens attorneys fees and costs