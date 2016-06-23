June 23 Iao Kun Group Holding Co Ltd
* Iao Kun Group Holding company limited to acquire the Jeju
Sun Hotel & Casino In Jeju, Korea
* Deal for for KRW117.5 billion in cash
* Under terms of agreement, Iao Kun Jeju will acquire 96.23%
of outstanding capital stock of Golden Luxury
* Intends to finance acquisition through loan and issuance
of equity, and transaction expected to close in Q3 of 2016
* Expect current Jeju Sun Hotel management team will remain
to continue to run newly renovated property
* Indirect unit entered into share purchase agreement with
Golden & Luxury Co, Solaire Korea Co Ltd, Bloomberry Resorts
Corp
