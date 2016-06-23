June 23 Bombardier Transportation
* Bombardier joint venture awarded contract extension for 10
commuter trains and maintenance services in perth, australia
* Owns 50% of shares in edi rail bombardier transportation
pty ltd joint venture
* Bombardier transportation says total contract is valued at
approximately $511 million au ($384 million us, 340 million
euro)
* Bombardier's direct share is valued at approximately $61
million au ($46 million us, 40 million euro)
* Bombardier transportation says delivery of first train is
scheduled for end of 2019
* Trains will be manufactured at downer's facility in
maryborough, queensland,
