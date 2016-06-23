June 23 Bombardier Transportation

* Bombardier joint venture awarded contract extension for 10 commuter trains and maintenance services in perth, australia

* Owns 50% of shares in edi rail bombardier transportation pty ltd joint venture

* Bombardier transportation says total contract is valued at approximately $511 million au ($384 million us, 340 million euro)

* Bombardier's direct share is valued at approximately $61 million au ($46 million us, 40 million euro)

* Bombardier transportation says delivery of first train is scheduled for end of 2019

* Trains will be manufactured at downer's facility in maryborough, queensland, Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)