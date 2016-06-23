BRIEF-China's Wuxi city increases restrictions on multiple home purchases
BEIJING, May 21 The government of eastern Chinese city Wuxi said on its official weibo microblog that effective on Saturday (May 20):
June 23 Eurocastle Investment Ltd :
* Declares dividend of EUR 0.125 ($0.1418) per ordinary share for Q2 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8814 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BEIJING, May 21 The government of eastern Chinese city Wuxi said on its official weibo microblog that effective on Saturday (May 20):
* Says studying many other strategic alternatives to enlarge its profitability and marketshare among local and regional banks Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: