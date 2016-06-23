June 23 Enable Midstream Partners Lp

* Enable midstream announces distribution reinvestment plan and update to quarterly distribution payment date

* Says plan became effective on june 23, 2016

* Enable midstream partners lp says under plan, registered unitholders may invest all or a portion of their cash distributions in enable's common units

* Amended partnership agreement to provide that unitholders' qtrly distribution payments will be made within 60 days after end of each quarter

* Amended partnership agreement to provide that unitholders' qtrly distribution payments will be made within 60 days after end of each quarter

* Change to distribution payment date will be effective for quarterly distribution for quarter ending june 30, 2016