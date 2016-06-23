June 23 Enable Midstream Partners Lp
* Enable midstream announces distribution reinvestment plan
and update to quarterly distribution payment date
* Says plan became effective on june 23, 2016
* Enable midstream partners lp says under plan, registered
unitholders may invest all or a portion of their cash
distributions in enable's common units
* Amended partnership agreement to provide that unitholders'
qtrly distribution payments will be made within 60 days after
end of each quarter
* Change to distribution payment date will be effective for
quarterly distribution for quarter ending june 30, 2016
