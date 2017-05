June 23 Sharps Compliance Corp

* Executed an amendment to a credit agreement with a commercial bank entered into on april 9, 2015

* Sharps compliance corp says amendment extends maturity date of credit agreement from apr 9, 2017 to apr 9, 2018 and adjusts certain covenants

* Credit agreement, provides for a two-year, $9.0 million line of credit facility