BRIEF-Raydan company posts Q1 profit of 4.6 mln riyals
* Q1 sales 62.7 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 23 (Reuters) -
* Avtovaz shareholders did not approve 20 billion rouble ($312.26 million) loan from Renault due to lack of quorum - Russian news agencies cite company vice president Eduard Vayno as saying at the annual shareholders' meeting
* The issue of providing the loan has been removed from the agenda due to lack of quorum - agencies cite Vayno Further company coverage: ($1 = 64.0483 rouble) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, May 21 Gulf stock markets may have a firm tone on Sunday after oil and global bourses rose at the end of last week, though the recent pattern of thin trading volumes looks likely to limit any gains.