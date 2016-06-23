BRIEF-Raydan company posts Q1 profit of 4.6 mln riyals
* Q1 sales 62.7 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 23 BoConcept Holding A/S :
* Management expects to increase revenue by 3-5 pct for 2016/2017 financial year
* Sees 2016/2017 operating margin to be in region of 10 pct Source text: bit.ly/28QYMpj Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, May 21 Gulf stock markets may have a firm tone on Sunday after oil and global bourses rose at the end of last week, though the recent pattern of thin trading volumes looks likely to limit any gains.