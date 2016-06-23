June 23 Gilead Sciences Inc
* European Commission grants marketing authorization for
Gilead's single tablet regimen Odefsey (emtricitabine,
rilpivirine, tenofovir alafenamide) for the treatment of HIV
* Gilead sciences says under agreement, co is responsible
for manufacturing, registration, distribution, commercialization
of Odefsey in most countries
* Odefsey approval is part of ongoing development and
commercialization agreement between Gilead And Janssen, first
established in 2009
* Says Janssen will distribute it in approximately 18
markets and have co-detailing rights in several key markets
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: