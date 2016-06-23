BRIEF-Raydan company posts Q1 profit of 4.6 mln riyals
* Q1 sales 62.7 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 23 Alteo Ltd :
* Declared final dividend of Re 0.45 cents per share payable in respect of FY ending June 30, 2016, to be paid on or about July 20 Source: bit.ly/28Yio6G Further company coverage:
* Q1 sales 62.7 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 21 Gulf stock markets may have a firm tone on Sunday after oil and global bourses rose at the end of last week, though the recent pattern of thin trading volumes looks likely to limit any gains.