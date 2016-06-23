June 23 Turtle Beach
* Turtle Beach amends credit agreements, enhances working
capital position to facilitate strong headset demand
* Amendments provide a temporary reduction of existing loan
availability blocks for period of June 17, 2016 through October
31, 2016
* Temporary reduction enhances co's borrowing base by
$3,000,000 through September 30, 2016 and by $1,500,000 from
October 1, 2016 through Oct 31, 2016
* Amendments call for co to maintain certain cash flow
levels with respect to hypersound during each rolling four-week
period beginning June 24 through oct 28
