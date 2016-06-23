June 23 Atria Oyj :

* The Danish Competition and Consumer Authority (Konkurrence- og Forbrugerstyrelsen) has opened an investigation into Atria Scandinavia's subsidiary, Atria Danmark A/S, concerning the sale of cold cuts to retail customers

* Atria's view is that it has not participated in activities violating competition legislation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)