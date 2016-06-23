BRIEF-Raydan company posts Q1 profit of 4.6 mln riyals
* Q1 sales 62.7 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 23 Atria Oyj :
* The Danish Competition and Consumer Authority (Konkurrence- og Forbrugerstyrelsen) has opened an investigation into Atria Scandinavia's subsidiary, Atria Danmark A/S, concerning the sale of cold cuts to retail customers
* Atria's view is that it has not participated in activities violating competition legislation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 sales 62.7 million riyals Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 21 Gulf stock markets may have a firm tone on Sunday after oil and global bourses rose at the end of last week, though the recent pattern of thin trading volumes looks likely to limit any gains.