June 23 Innocoll Holdings Plc -
* Innocoll Holdings PLC announces completion of enrollment
in two pivotal phase 3 clinical trials of Cogenzia for treatment
of diabetic foot infections
* If results are positive, will have two products in
commercialization by end of 2017
* Expects that available cash will extend through
anticipated NDA submission for Xaracoll and until its
anticipated approval in second half of 2017
* Moving forward with build-up of its pre-commercialization
plans to be prepared to launch its proprietary products by end
of 2017
* Anticipates announcing top line data from these studies in
q3 or early q4 of 2016
