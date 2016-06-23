June 23 Palatin Technologies:
* On june 20, 2016 co entered commercial supply agreement
with unit of catalent pharma solutions with an effective date of
june 10
* Palatin intends to engage third parties to provide
catalent with a supply of bremelanotide and disposable
auto-injector device
* All patients are projected to complete phase 3 clinical
trials of bremelanotide for hypoactive sexual desire disorder,
by q3 2016
* Palatin Technologies Inc Says Catalent Will Have Right To
Supply At Least 80% Of Palatin's Needs For Product During Term
Of Agreement
* Initial term of agreement will continue for period of 5
years after date that is 60 days from date on which fda gives
market regulatory approval of product
