* Verso's plan of reorganization confirmed by bankruptcy
court
* Verso's restructuring will reduce company's debt by
approximately $2.4 billion upon emergence
* Expects to emerge from bankruptcy with $595 million in
exit financing
* Verso to emerge from bankruptcy, likely by end of July
* Financing to consist of asset-based lending facility with
borrowing capacity of up to $375 million led by Wells Fargo
Bank, National Association
* Exit financing will consist of $220 million term loan
facility with available loan proceeds of $198 million led by
Barclays Bank PLC
