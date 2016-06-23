June 23 Edmunds.com:
* Forecasts 1.5 million new cars and trucks will be sold in
U.S. in June for estimated Seasonally Adjusted Annual Rate
(SAAR) of 16.9 million
* Projects 8.7 million new cars and trucks will be sold this
year in U.S. through end of June, up 1.6 percent from first six
months of 2015
* Estimates retail SAAR will come in at 13.6 million
vehicles in June 2016, with fleet transactions accounting for
20.1 percent of total sales
* Estimated 3.1 million used cars will be sold in June 2016,
for SAAR of 38 million versus 3.2 million used cars or SAAR of
38 million in May 2016
Source text - edmu.in/1zVKyo9