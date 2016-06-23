UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
June 23 Nasdaq Inc :
* Nasdaq Inc says appointment of nine directors to Nasdaq Stock Market Llc, Nasdaq Phlx Llc, and Nasdaq Bx, Inc. Boards
* Nasdaq inc says election of Thomas A. Kloet as chairman of boards Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
RIYADH, May 20 Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, its top sovereign wealth fund, will ramp up its overseas investment only slowly, the fund's managing director Yasir al-Rumayyan said on Saturday.