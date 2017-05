June 23 Nexeo Solutions Inc :

* Files to say selling stockholders may offer and sell up to about 68 million shares of co's common stock - SEC filing

* Says in addition, co says it may issue up to 30.7 million shares of co's common stock in future Source text: (1.usa.gov/28OMLwI) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)