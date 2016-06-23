June 23 Investment Technology Group :

* On June 19, 2016, co, former ceo Robert Gasser entered initial settlement of demand for arbitration filed on Aug 3, 2015

* Gasser agreed to dismiss all claims alleged in demand for arbitration in 1 business day of expiration of revocation period

* Co agreed to pay aggregate amount of $5.25 million within two business days of dismissal of arbitration - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)