UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
June 23 Investment Technology Group :
* On June 19, 2016, co, former ceo Robert Gasser entered initial settlement of demand for arbitration filed on Aug 3, 2015
* Gasser agreed to dismiss all claims alleged in demand for arbitration in 1 business day of expiration of revocation period
* Co agreed to pay aggregate amount of $5.25 million within two business days of dismissal of arbitration
RIYADH, May 20 Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, its top sovereign wealth fund, will ramp up its overseas investment only slowly, the fund's managing director Yasir al-Rumayyan said on Saturday.