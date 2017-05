June 23 Credit Acceptance Corp :

* Credit Acceptance announces extension of revolving secured warehouse facility

* Extended date on which our $400.0 million revolving secured warehouse facility will cease to revolve from July 18, 2017 to June 23, 2019

* Interest rate on borrowings under facility has been increased from Libor plus 200 basis points to Libor plus 225 basis points Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)