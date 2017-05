June 23 Roadrunner Transportation Systems Inc :

* On June 17, 2016, entered into consent, waiver and amendment to credit agreement with U.S. Bank National Association

* Amendment reduced revolving line of credit under credit facility to $300.0 million - SEC filing Source text: (1.usa.gov/290oAvT) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)