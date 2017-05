June 23 58.Com Inc

* 58.com exchanges its ownership in Mayi for shares in Tujia

* Says has divested all its 65.7% stake in mayi in exchange for a minority stake in tujia

* Co will acquire additional Tujia shares by investing online traffic resources, as well as us$10 million in cash and a us$2 million bridge loan for Mayi Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)