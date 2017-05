June 23 TOR Minerals International:

* Tor minerals international inc says entered into a new loan agreement with american bank, n.a.

* Under terms of agreement lender extended maturity date on line of credit from october 15, 2016 to october 15, 2017

* Tor Minerals International Says In Addition, Co Requested That Lender Reduce Revolving Credit Promissory Note From $2 Mln To $1 Mln Sec filing Source - 1.usa.gov/28V9CbO (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)