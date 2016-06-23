June 23 Southwest Airlines Co :

* As of June 20, 2016, net liability for remainder of 2016 was approximately $533 million

* Net liability for hedge portfolio in 2017 and 2018, combined, was approximately $439 million

* To defer 10 max-8 aircraft from 2019 to 2023; to defer 22 max-8 aircraft from 2020 to 2024 and 2025

* To defer 20 max-8 aircraft from 2021 to 2024 and 2025; to defer 15 max-8 aircraft from 2022 to 2025

* To move delivery of 6 -800 aircraft from 2018 to 2017

* To add 5 max options to 2019 accelerated from 2027 options; to add 8 max options to 2020 accelerated from 2027 options

* Based on current bookings and revenue trends, expect a modest increase in Q2 2016 RASM, year-over-year

* Q2 economic fuel price per gallon is estimated to be in the $1.80 to $1.85 range

* Annual 2016 economic fuel price per gallon is estimated to be in the $1.95 to $2.00 range

* Sees modest increase in Q2 RASM, sees 5-6% increase in fy16 ASM, sees less than 2016's Y-O-Y ASM growth in 2017,2018