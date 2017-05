June 23 Gran Colombia Gold Corp :

* Total gold production for May was 13,141 ounces bringing total for first five months of 2016 to 56,682 ounces, up 36%

* Gran Colombia remains on track to meet its annual production guidance of 120,000 to 138,000 ounces of gold Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)