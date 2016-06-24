June 24 London Stock Exchange Group Plc

* Statement by LSEG and Deutsche Börse

* Note result of uk referendum which recorded a majority of votes in favour of leaving european union

* Boards believe that outcome of referendum does not impact compelling strategic rationale of merger

* Lseg board and deutsche börse management board remain fully committed to agreed and binding merger terms, and continue process of obtaining necessary approvals

* Boards continue to recommend that lseg shareholders vote in favour of merger

* "convinced that importance of proposed combination of deutsche börse and lseg has increased even further"

