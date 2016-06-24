June 24 London Stock Exchange Group Plc
* Statement by LSEG and Deutsche Börse
* Note result of uk referendum which recorded a majority of
votes in favour of leaving european union
* Boards believe that outcome of referendum does not impact
compelling strategic rationale of merger
* Lseg board and deutsche börse management board remain
fully committed to agreed and binding merger terms, and continue
process of obtaining necessary approvals
* Boards continue to recommend that lseg shareholders vote
in favour of merger
* "convinced that importance of proposed combination of
deutsche börse and lseg has increased even further"
* Referendum committee will meet as frequently as necessary
to consider developments and their implications for combined
group
