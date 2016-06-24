Security experts find clues to ransomware worm's lingering risks
* WannaCry infections still at high levels in China, Russia-report
June 24 Comperia.Pl SA :
* Bartosz Michalek resigns from CEO post Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* WannaCry infections still at high levels in China, Russia-report
May 18 Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg's book on coping with the death of her husband, "Option B," topped the U.S. nonfiction best-seller list on Thursday. Data released by independent, online and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors across the United States was used to compile the list. Hardcover Fiction Last week 1. "Into the Water" 2 Paula Hawkins (Riverhead