BRIEF-Aston Martin said to consider London IPO as soon as next year - Bloomberg, citing sources
* Aston Martin said to consider London IPO as soon as next year - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text - https://bloom.bg/2q14mb7 (Bengaluru Newsroom)
June 24 Sports Direct International Plc :
* Company continues to assess impact of referendum and will update market further on announcement of results on 7 July
* These factors are likely to impact purchases for which company is currently not hedged for FY17 period and beyond
* Notes particular material changes to exchange rates, lack of transparency over rates in short to medium term. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Aston Martin said to consider London IPO as soon as next year - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text - https://bloom.bg/2q14mb7 (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says Pier 1 Imports recalls about 15,300 chalk note mugs due to burn hazard