June 24 Valora Holding AG :
* Valora successfully agrees sale of Naville Distribution
* Signed a sale agreement for its Naville logistics and distribution business with Thomas
Kirschner
* Purchase will take effect retroactively from March 1, 2016
* Both parties have agreed not to disclose agreed purchase price
* Valora expects transaction to provide it with approximately 23 million Swiss francs
($23.72 million) in net cash proceeds
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9698 Swiss francs)
(Gdynia Newsroom)