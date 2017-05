June 24 JDC Group AG :

* Group revenues of first three months of fiscal year remained on previous year's level at 17.3 million euros ($19.05 million)

* Q1 EBITDA of 0.2 million euros and earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of -0.2 million euros; both on previous year's level ($1 = 0.9080 euros)