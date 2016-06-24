June 24 Wisekey International Holding AG :

* Secures 3 million Swiss francs ($3.08 million) of cash in a first tranche of a mandatory convertible loan note placed with selected strategic investors

* Intends to place a second tranche of mandatory loan note at then prevailing market terms in amount of up to 15 million francs in weeks to come Source text - bit.ly/291j3W9 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9737 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)